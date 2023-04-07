Videos

'Pudhumai Penn' scheme: 71% of girls from SC enrolled in HEI

The 'Pudhumai Penn' scheme, which fetch monthly financial assistance, has brought substantial increase in the enrolment of girl students belonging to various backward communities. About 71% of the girls belonging to SC community have enrolled in the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) by availing the scheme. The financial aid scheme was launched in September 2022 to provide Rs 1,000 per month to girl students, who had studied from Class 6 to Class 12 in government schools to pursue their higher education in colleges recognised by the government in the State for approved courses of under graduation, including medicine, engineering, polytechnic, Arts and Science. Accordingly, the amount will be deposited directly in the bank account of the students through direct benefit transfer. Stating that the number of girl student, who had enrolled during the academic year 2021-2022 in HEIs was 71,008, a senior official from the Higher Education Department said whereas due to the implementation of 'Pudhumai Penn' scheme in the current academic year, the number of girl students, who had enrolled was 91, 485. "The admission percentage of these girl students has substantially increased by 29% compared to last academic year,” he added.