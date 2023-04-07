Videos

Covid cases: 6050 new infections reported

On April 7, which is globally observed as World Health Day, India logged 6050 cases within 24 hours. According to the data on the Union Health Ministry website, the current active caseload for covid jumped to 28303 as on April 7. The major surge in cases took place over a week ago when the daily case count started to rise from 3000 to 4000 to 5000 and now over 6000 in just a day. With this, the daily positivity rate has increased to 3.39 per cent. Delhi and Kerala specifically have witnessed a major spike in cases since April 6. The covid pandemic started to wreak havoc in India in March 2020 when the first lockdown was imposed. The vaccination drive started in January 2021 for the same.