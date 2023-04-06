Videos

Justice Devaraju Nagarjun sworn in as addl judge of Madras HC

Madras High Court acting Chief Justice T Raja on Thursday administered the oath of office to Justice Devaraju Nagarjun as an additional judge of the High Court, who has been transferred from the Telangana High Court. With his induction, the working strength of the judges in the court has increased to 60 as against the sanctioned strength of 75 judges. Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram introduced the new judge to the gathering and said, he was born on August 15, 1962 and that the Madras High Court was started exactly one hundred years before his birth.