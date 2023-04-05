Videos

Trump's first speech after arrest

Donald Trump delivered remarks at his Mar-a-Lago resort only hours after he left a Manhattan courthouse where he was indicted on 34 criminal charges. The former president pled not guilty to all charges, before swiftly boarding his private plane and flying back to Florida on April 4. In a room packed full of his supporters, and members of his family, Mr Trump claimed he was the victim of election interference and lashed out at Alvin Bragg, the New York prosecutor bringing criminal charges against him. "I never thought anything like this could happen in America," Mr Trump said. "The only crime that I've committed has been to fearlessly defend our nation against those who seek to destroy it."