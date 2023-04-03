Videos

RCB hit with an injury crisis

Reece Topley is the latest in line of injuries for RCB as they began their campaign with an 8-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. Topley who started the game and bowled two overs had to go out of the field after hurting his shoulder while trying to save a boundary. RCB later confirmed that the England pacer had suffered a dislocation, ruling him out of the KKR vs RCB clash. Reece Topley will miss the trip to Eden Gardens after the tall English pacer injured his shoulder while trying to save a boundary. The incident took place in the 8th over of the game. Karn Sharma pitched a tossed-up delivery to Tilak Varma. The RCB star dived to save the ball and then failed to get up after injuring his right shoulder. It is to be noted that Topley may be ruled out of the current IPL series if the injury is more severe.