New syllabus to be implemented for Class 12

To prepare students to meet industrial demands, the Tamil Nadu government is in the process of revamping the existing syllabus vocational courses for Class 12. The new syllabus, which includes internship, will be introduced in the coming academic year. Accordingly, a seven-member steering committee was formed for revamping vocational syllabus and textbooks. A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that after conducting a series of consultative meetings, the panel recommended the revision of vocational subjects. It also added internship in industries related to the course, ensured alignment of the revised syllabi with course content and introduced employability-skills subject for all vocational groups. The course content is developed by National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) and recognised by TN Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC).