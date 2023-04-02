Videos

Rahul Gandhi to address 'Jai Bharat' rally

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address an election rally Karnataka's in Kolar on April 9, an indication that the Congress intends to exploit his disqualification from the Lok Sabha as a political issue. Gandhi was convicted for comments made during his speech in Kolar during 2019 general election campaign. His visit coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to the state on the same day. Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha after being found guilty in a criminal defamation case by a Surat court for his comments about the "Modi surname" made during the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign in Kolar. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, taking to Twitter, wrote: "RahulGandhi will be in Kolar on 9th April and address the Jai Bharat Mega Rally there. On 11th April, he will visit Wayanad. He is the voice of the people, you can never silence him. This voice will only get louder and stronger." The party has announced its intention to appeal the verdict of the Surat court in a higher court. The campaign for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled for May 10 is gaining momentum.