ISRO Successfully Conducts Autonomous Landing

The mission, called RLV LEX, marks the first time a winged body has been carried to an altitude of 4.5 kilometres by a helicopter and released for carrying out an autonomous landing on a runway. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on April 2, successfully conducted the autonomous landing test or air-drop landing experiment of the space agency's reusable launch vehicle prototype. The mission, called RLV LEX, was performed in collaboration with the Defence Space Research Organisation (DRDO), and the Indian Air Force (IAF), in the early hours of Sunday at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR), Chitradurga, Karnataka. The mission marks the first time a winged body has been carried to an altitude of 4.5 kilometres by a helicopter and released for carrying out an autonomous landing on a runway.