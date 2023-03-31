Videos

DMK set to hold a virtual conference on social justice

A video conference is set to be organized by the DMK. The seminar ‘Social Justice: The Road Ahead’ is being organised by All India Social Justice Forum set up by Stalin in 2022 and is expected to see the attendance of leaders from around 20 parties. DMK sources said it would be "an apolitical meeting to discuss issues pertaining to threats to social justice and measures to overcome them " In a context where the opposition parties across the country have strongly condemned Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from office, the DMK's meeting on social justice has gained importance in national politics.