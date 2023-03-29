Videos

CM MK Stalin orders to suspend ASP Balveer Singh

Chief Minister MK Stalin on 29 March said that he has issued orders to place ASP Balveer Singh under suspension. The Chief Minister was replying to special call attention motion moved by several members in the House regarding the incident that made headlines since March 27. Trouble mounted for the young IPS officer who is facing serious charges of custodial torture, including pulling teeths , after the State Human Rights Commission took suo motu cognisance of the allegations and ordered the IG-rank official heading its own investigation wing to probe the matter.