No other structures are allowed in kachchatheevu

The Sri Lankan Navy has stated that there is no other religious place of worship in the Katchatheevu area except the St. Anthony Church. It has been clarified that the Navy has no intention of erecting any other statue or religious monument on the Katchchatheevu island. The Navy said in a statement that since most of the personnel working at the naval unit at Katchatheevu are Buddhists, they are paying respects to a small Buddha statue and are not allowed to other structures.