Videos

World's highest railway bridge in J-K

World's highest railway bridge over the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir is soon to get operational for rail traffic. The much-awaited world's highest railway bridge spans the Chenab River at a height of 359 m (1,178 ft) above the river, which is 35 meters taller than Paris' Eiffel Tower. The arch bridge between Bakkal and Kauri in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir is 1,178 feet above the riverbed, forming a crucial link from Katra to Banihal. It is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL), a dream project worth Rs 35000 crore. The bridge has passed all the mandatory tests. However, the chenab-railway-bridge is near completion at present as the incumbent regime laid a special focus on the project worth Rs 1400 crore. The people of Jammu and Kashmir will get the bridge after two decades of waiting since the project was approved in 2003 but was delayed shortly due to fears of stability and safety.