Rahul says he isn’t Savarkar, won’t apologise

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on March 25 said that he was not Veer Savarkar and will not apologise. He said at a press conference, he is a Gandhi and not Savarkar and Gandhi's do not apologise, The former Wayanad MP thanked the opposition for the support and said his disqualification will be a weapon against the Narendra Modi-led Central government. He added that he is happy that they have given him the best gift ever He went on to say that the "country has given me love and respect" and alleged that his disqualification is because the Prime Minister is scared of his next speech in Parliament. The senior leader further said that he will continue doing his work and that it does not matter if he is inside the Parliament or not. he added that he will keep fighting for the country. He said that his disqualification is directly related to the Prime Minister who does not want him to speak about his relationship with the Adani Group. Rahul said that the public knows that Gautam Adani is corrupt and now the question is that why Modi is saving him from all the investigations.