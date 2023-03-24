Videos

QR code to keep memory of the dead ali

Ivin, a 26-year-old young doctor from Thrissur district of Kerala, died while playing badminton in 2021. The parents, who were devastated by the separation of their son, who was an all-rounder not only in studies but also in sports and music, wanted to make his talents known to the world even after he passed away. According to that, his elder sister has suggested putting a QR line on his grave so that everyone can know all the information about his brother. Following this, these Kerala parents kept his son's memory alive by placing a QR line on his son's grave.