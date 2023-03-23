Videos

EVKS Elangovan recovered from Covid 19

Congress leader and Erode East MLA EVKS Elangovan, who was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre on March 15, has tested negative for Covid-19 and is recovering in the intensive care unit, said a medical bulletin issued on MArch 22 by hospital medical director Dr R.B Sudagar Singh. The 74-year-old was admitted with coronary artery disease and congestive heart failure and had tested positive for Covid-19. He is now Covid negative and "Is recovering from congestive heart failure in the ICU," Singh said. Earlier, Elangovan, dressed in a pink hospital robe, released a three-second video in which he said he was well and that he would be discharged soon.