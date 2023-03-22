Videos

Rahul may contest from Kanyakumari in 2024 LS election

Congress leaders from Kerala and Tamil Nadu are expressing their desire to direct MP Rahul Gandhi to contest from Kanyakumari constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. While the Samajwadi Party has announced that it will not give up the Amethi constituency to the Congress, The Congress is exploring the option of fielding current Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi from Kanyakumari lok sabha constituency. Presently Vijay Vasant of Congress is the MP for Kanyakumari. In 2019, some Congress MPs had asked the High Command to direct Priyanka Gandhi to contest from Kanyakumari. But Priyanka decided not to contest.