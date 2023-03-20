Videos

Egmore’s art gallery to have 3D mapping show

For the first time, 3D mapping show technology would be introduced at the National Art Gallery in the Egmore government museum in a bid to showcase the history and culture of Tamil Nadu to tourists. Initiated by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation, the technology is expected to be functional within six months at the museum. A senior official from the Tourism Department told DT Next that 3D mapping technology will not only spread the state’s cultural and natural heritage to the tourists but also preserve the documents for the next generation. According to the official, heritage temples, palaces, forts and especially the Keeladi museum will be showcased in multimedia content of 20 minute duration. The content will be presented in both English and Tamil. The audio will have dramatised dialogues, special effects, and a background score, he said and added that the music will be done by a noted music director. The official said the number of shows could be two in a day from 7 pm in every 30-minute interval or as instructed by TTDC.