AIADMK Gen Secy poll: HC gives nod for election

Hearing dissident leader O Pannerselvam's plea against holding the election to AIADMK general secretary post, which his bete noire Edappadi K Palaniswami is set to win, th Madras High Court allowed the polling to proceed as scheduled but directed that the result should not be announced till March 22. The court also directed city civil court that is seized with the petition against the July 11 general council resolutions to hear the case on March 22 and pronounce the verdict on March 24.