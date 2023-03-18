Videos
Stalin releases ethanol blending scheme
Cheif Minister M.K.Stalin on March 18, unveiled the new Ethanol Policy 2023 with vision to promote Tamil Nadu as a green economy and investment hub for alternate cost-effective green fuel. The Targets set by the State Government for the policy term included to become self-sufficient and meet the estimated Ethanol blending requirement of 130 crore litres. The policy also aims to attract investments worth Rs. 5000 crore in molasses/grain - based Ethanol production capacity in the State. According to the scope of the policy, the TN Ethanol Blending Program would be applicable eligible units and feedstock,subject to other conditions.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android