Videos

Stalin releases ethanol blending scheme

Cheif Minister M.K.Stalin on March 18, unveiled the new Ethanol Policy 2023 with vision to promote Tamil Nadu as a green economy and investment hub for alternate cost-effective green fuel. The Targets set by the State Government for the policy term included to become self-sufficient and meet the estimated Ethanol blending requirement of 130 crore litres. The policy also aims to attract investments worth Rs. 5000 crore in molasses/grain - based Ethanol production capacity in the State. According to the scope of the policy, the TN Ethanol Blending Program would be applicable eligible units and feedstock,subject to other conditions.