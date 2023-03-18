Videos

Ram Charan meets Amit Shah after RRR oscar win

Team RRR is back in India to continue its celebrations following its Oscar victory. On March 17, RRR actor Ram Charan, and his father, Chiranjeevi, met with Union Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. Taking to his Twitter, Union Minister Amit Shah wrote, “Delighted meeting two legends of Indian Cinema actor Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, India’s economy and culture have been significantly influenced by the Telugu film industry. Have congratulated Ram Charan on winning the Oscar for the song Naatu-Naatu and the phenomenal success of “RRR.”