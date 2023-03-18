Videos

EPS files nomination for AIADMK general secretary election

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on March 18 filed his nominations for the upcoming General Secretary election on March 26. He was accompanied by senior party leaders, including Natham R Viswanthan and Pollachi V Jayaraman. Amidst the ongoing power struggle intertwined with legal battle between Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and O Panneerselvam factions over the leadership row, the EPS team went a step forward and announced that the election for the post of general secretary would be held on March 26. The decision came on the close heels of the Supreme Court’s verdict, affirming the September 2 verdict of the Madras High Court that validated the AIADMK’s general council meeting on July 11 last year