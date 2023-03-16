Videos

Cellphone tower goes missing in Chennai

A mobile phone tower, belonging to the now defunct Aircel, managed by GTL Infra, in Koyambedu has gone missing, according to a complaint from one V Krishnamurthy. The complainant claimed that the tower, worth Rs 8.6 lakh erected at the place belonging to Chandran, Krishnamurthy and Balakrishnan, in the year 2006 on rent basis has disappeared. Police noted that the Aircel seize to function since 2018 and it has not paid rent for the three owners for whom the place belonged. During enquiry with the three, they told the police that not only they have not received the rent, but the tower was in bad shape due to rest. So, they dismantled it before it collapsed and sold it as scrap. Further investigations are on.