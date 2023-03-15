Videos

Mallikarjun Kharge on BJP's demand: No question of apology

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on March 15 defended Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi and said there was no question of apology for his UK statement. During his interactions in the U.K, Rahul Gandhi said that the structures of Indian democracy are under attack and there is a “full-scale assault” on the country’s institutions. He also told British parliamentarians in London that microphones are often “turned off” in the Lok Sabha when an opposition member raises important issues. Mr. Kharge said “I would like to ask a question to the people demanding an apology [from Rahul Gandhi] that [what about] when Modi ji went to five-six countries and humiliated the people of our country and we were told by him that being born in India is a sin,”.