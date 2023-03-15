Videos

Annamalai on Kadambur Raju calling him 'naive'

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai on AIADMK leader Kadambur Raju calling him 'naive' in politics: AIADMK a senior party in NDA alliance. Our alliances are not like DMK’s, where allies can only say yes to everything. In NDA alliance, we all have different point of view. Our alliance with AIADMK intact.