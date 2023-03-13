Videos

Rajinikanth congratulates 'RRR' team for Oscar win

Actor Rajinikanth on Monday congratulated the 'RRR' team for bagging the 'Best Original Song' Award at the 95th Academy Awards. He took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "My hearty congratulations to Shri. Keeravani, Shri. Rajamouli and Shri. Kartiki Gonsalves for getting the prestigious Oscar Award. I salute to the proud Indians." Before bagging the 'Best Original Song' Award at the ceremony, the song 'Nattu Nattu' was performed live on the Oscar stage with the song's singers, which even got a standing ovation from the audience. 'Naatu Naatu' is the first Telugu song to be nominated in the 'Original Song' category at the Oscars.