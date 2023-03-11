Videos

Vijayakanth slams DMK govt over NLC issue

DMDK’s leader Vijaykanth condemned the ruling DMK for spectating on the Neyveli Lignite Corporation issue. He added that NLC must give justifiable compensation to the land owners and the contractor workers must be given permanent employment. In the statement, he questions the ethics behind using force to acquire agricultural land and emphasized that the State and Central government schemes are for the welfare of the people and not for affecting them. He insisted that he does not welcome any scheme that destroys the livelihood of the people.