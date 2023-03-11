Videos

Protest against NLC plan in Cuddalore

PMK is protesting in Cuddalore on March 11, against the NLC's plan to acquire 25,000 acres of agricultural lands for its mine expansion and to condemn the act of the district administration on this matter. In this regard, 7,000 police personnel are reported to be deployed for security in the district. The protest is said to be held from 6 am to 6 pm and the situation in the district according to reports is said to be prevailing as usual with 100 per cent of government buses and 50 per cent of private buses plying. Private buses from Cuddalore to Puducherry are reported to be completely stopped and traders are engaged in business in shops and markets as usual.