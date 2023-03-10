Videos
New bus stand at Kelambakkam to be opened soon
The foundation stone was laid during the AIADMK regime in February 2019 for the construction of a new suburban bus station in order to reduce traffic congestion in Chennai city. For this purpose, a site was selected at Kelambakkam next to Vandalur and 393.74 crore rupees were allocated for the construction of the bus station. Construction work has been going on at a fast pace for the past few months despite the delay due to Corona. This new bus station is being set up with all modern facilities to accommodate Rs.1½ lakh passengers daily. Constructions are being carried out to accommodate 209 buses, 270 cars and 3,500 two-wheelers at the same time. City buses are being operated from various parts of Chennai to the new bus station. A special place has been reserved for this.
