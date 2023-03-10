Videos

EVKS Elangovan to be sworn in as Erode East MLA

Following the victory in Erode East by-poll with huge majority, Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan will be sworn in as the Member of the Legislative Assembly(MLA) on March 10. He will take the oath as MLA at 11 am and the oath of office will be administered by Speaker Appavu. Also, it is said that Chief Minister MK Stalin, senior ministers and Congress MLAs will be participating in the swearing-in ceremony. EVKS Elangovan won the Erode East constituency with huge margin of more than 66 thousand votes. Formerly, he contested in the 1984 Tamil Nadu assembly election and won. Now he is re-entering the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly after 38 years.