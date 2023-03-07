Videos

NEET exam: Notification for online application expected on Mar 7

The notification for online application for the NEET exam for medical courses is expected to be released on March 7. The NEET entrance exam for admission to the medical course in the academic year 2023-24 will be held across the country on May 07. In this case, it is expected that the notification about the online application for the NEET exam will be released on March 7. The notification about the online application for NEET will be released on the website of the National Testing Agency.