Take strict action against spreading rumours against migrants : EPS

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on March 05, urged the state government to take legal action against those spreading rumours about the migrant workers. "When the new industries are opened, they require workers. There is no second opinion that our local workers should be given priority. Due to a shortage of local workers, workers from other states are coming here. They should be protected. Only then the industries will grow and the state will develop economically, " he said while addressing a rally to mark the 75th birth anniversary of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa at RK Nagar. He also hit out at the DMK government over the deteriorating law and order situation. He cited the incident of sexual assault on a woman police at a DMK event attended by Kanimozhi.