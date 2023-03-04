Videos

Thousands of migrants throng Tambaram railway station

While some news have been shared on social media about the attacks on north Indian workers in Tamil Nadu, the Tamil Nadu government has informed that they are safe here. In this case, there was a commotion when the North State workers working in Chennai suddenly gathered at the Tambaram Railway Station on March 4 to go to their hometown. Under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner of Tambaram Srinivasan, the police had talks with the North State workers. Talking about this, North State workers explained that they are going to their hometown for Holi festival. Amarnath, a laborer from the northern state said that he is going to his hometown for Holi festival and he is very happy in Tamil Nadu. He also said that there is no truth in the news that they are being attacked in social media.