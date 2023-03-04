Videos
Terrible forest fire in Nilgiris
Due to the forest fire burning in the surrounding areas of Nilgiri District, Ooty, many trees, plants and vines are burnt and destroyed. More than 100 forest personnel are fighting to put out this forest fire. As the forest fire has also broken out in the Valley view area, the power supply in Ooty has been interrupted. It is said that more than 200 acres of forest area has been burnt and destroyed so far.
