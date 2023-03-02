Videos

Put differences aside : Farooq appeals for opposition unity

Former J & K chief minister and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on March 01 appealed to the Opposition parties, mainly the Congress, to put the differences aside and unite to save the nation. Speaking at the 70th birthday celebration of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin in the city, Abdullah said, "There is a lot more to be done. India is in a difficult situation. Let us not forget, democracy and the constitution are being threatened. Let us wake up.