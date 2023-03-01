Videos

Train travel without ticket: North Indians booked in Erode

More than 50 migrant workers from North India traveled in reservation coaches without ticket booked in Erode railway station. A passenger who travelled in a same train took a video of the incident and lodged a complaint to the Union Minister and Southern Railway via Twitter. A case has been registered against more than 50 migrant workers from North India who traveled in the reservation box. Passengers also alleged that inspectors do not come to check tickets in many trains. Reservation passengers have suffered a lot due to the continued encroachment of migrant workers travelling without tickets.