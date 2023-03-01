Videos

Row over 'RSS route march': SC agrees to hear TN govt' plea

The Supreme Court on March 01 agreed to hear on March 03 the Tamil Nadu government's appeal against the Madras High Court order permitting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to hold a route march in the state. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said it will hear the plea on March 3. Tamil Nadu government mentioned the urgent listing of its appeal against the Madras High Court order permitting the RSS to take out a route march in Tamil Nadu on rescheduled dates. Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi apprised the court that the route march is on March 5. The court said it will take up the matter for hearing on March 03.