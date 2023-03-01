Videos
Light to moderate rain in Tamil Nadu : IMD
The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast light to moderate rain at isolated places over South Tamil Nadu on March 1 and March 4."Easterlies/North-easterlies prevail over the region in the lower tropospheric levels that would bring light to moderate rainfall on March 1 and March 4 over South Tamil Nadu," said the weather agency.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android