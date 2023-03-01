Videos

Light to moderate rain in Tamil Nadu : IMD

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast light to moderate rain at isolated places over South Tamil Nadu on March 1 and March 4."Easterlies/North-easterlies prevail over the region in the lower tropospheric levels that would bring light to moderate rainfall on March 1 and March 4 over South Tamil Nadu," said the weather agency.