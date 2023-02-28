Videos

Udhayanidhi Stalin to meet PM Modi and HM Amit Shah

For the first time after becoming a Tamil Nadu Minister in the cabinet led by his father and Chief Minister MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin is all set to have a big rendezvous with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. It is also the first time that he is touring the capital after swearing in as the Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development. With a pack of crucial agenda, Udhayanidhi Stalin has left for New Delhi on February 27. He will embark a two-day visit at the capital during which he would draw an important push to his ministerial venture. Udhayanidhi will be meeting Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to win the host for Chennai for the international sporting events. Udhayanidhi also sought time to meet Home Minister Amit Shah.