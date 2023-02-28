Videos

Sachin Tendulkar on his life-size statue at Wankhede stadium

A life-size statue of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to be installed at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Amol Kale announced on Feb. 28. The MCA is celebrating the golden jubilee year of the Master Blaster at Wankhede and the statue is a part of the same. "My career started from this ground. My life's biggest cricketing moment was in 2011 when we won World Cup, last game I played in 2013.All big moments, most of them, happened here," said Sachin Tendulkar on his life-size statue at Wankhede stadium.