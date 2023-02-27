Videos

Polling begins in Erode East Assembly by-election in TN

Polling for the Erode East by election began here on February. 27, with district collector Krishnan Unni being among the early voters.Voting began at 7 am. A total of 2,27,547 people are going to vote in this election including 1.11 lakh men, 1.16 lakh women and 25 transgenders. While 77 candidates are in fray, the battle is likely between DMK-backed Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan and AIADMK’s KS Thennarasru. Nam Tamizhar Katchi’s Meneka Navaneethan is among the other candidates.