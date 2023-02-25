Videos

TNPSC Group II exam delayed

As a delay in the commencement of Group-2 and Group-2A preliminary examinations held on Feb. 26 in some parts of the State, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), which announced earlier that more time will be given for candidates for the morning exam, has now postponed the afternoon exam. The exam held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm, according to the report. Confusion prevailed in the exam centres as the number of candidates appearing for the exam changed thus affecting the distribution of questionnaires. Due to this, the compulsory Tamil language eligibility exam, which was scheduled to start at 9:30 am, commenced late and the afternoon exam was delayed by half-an-hour, according to reports. In the preliminary exam, around 55,000 candidates were appeared across the State.