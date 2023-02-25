Videos

PMK calls for cancellation of TNPSC Group II exam

With glitches delaying the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group 2 exam scheduled to be held on Feb. 26 in Tamil Nadu, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss has sought cancellation of the test. It has been reported that the reason behind the delay was due to mismatch in the registration numbers mentioned in the question papers at several examination centres. "A stress-free environment should be ensured for candidates. Equality cannot be achieved in examinations conducted in this kind of environment. Therefore, the TNPSC should immediately cancel Feb. 26 exam, fix all the irregularities, and conduct the exam on another day in a peaceful environment," he urged. Around 55,000 candidates were appeared for this exam across the State.