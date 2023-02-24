Videos

Rogue Makhna captured in Coimbatore

A makhna elephant, which caused panic by straying into human habitations over the last two days, was tranquilized and captured by the Forest Department in Coimbatore on Feb. 23. The elephant was actually captured in Palacode in Dharmapuri and released into the forest area in Varagaliyar near Top Slip in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on February 6. The elephant was captured then as it became a habitual crop raider causing huge loss to farmers in a few villages in Dharmapuri. Even though it was released into deep forest area in ATR, the animal returned to its usual antics by trekking more than 100 kms and intruded into farms and residential areas in Coimbatore outskirts. It was finally decided to capture it as the elephant began to exhibit signs of aggression and attacked an elderly man, damaged the compound wall of a house and a Forest Department vehicle on Wednesday. Also, persistent efforts by a large team of the Forest Department to drive the animal into the Madukkarai forest area turned futile. Finally, the elephant was darted with tranquilizer shots by a team of veterinarians, while it was in a farm behind the premises of a private college around 4 pm. With the assistance of ‘kumki’ Chinnathambi brought from Kozhikamuthi camp in ATR on Feb. 23, the makhna was goaded into a lorry to be released into deep forest. It was also fitted with a radio collar for constant monitoring of its movement. A large number of people have gathered to watch the operation of capturing the elephant.