Day after clash, two NTK cadre arrested in Erode

Two Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) cadre were arrested by police in Erode on Feb. 23 for clashing with DMK workers during a campaign by Seeman. Cadres from both DMK and NTK, as well as a few cops were injured in the violence on Feb. 22. On receiving complaints and counter complaints from both the parties, the Veerappanchatram police booked seven cadre of NTK. After an inquiry, the police arrested Ganesh Babu and Vijay from NTK. Meanwhile, West Zone IG R Sudhakar and Coimbatore Range DIG C Vijayakumar visited the scene of violence and held inquiries. “There is no ban on Seeman to campaign for bypolls, but we have requested him not to campaign in the place of violence. Adequate security arrangements have been done for bypolls,” the IG told reporters. Meanwhile, members of Tamil National Federation petitioned Election Returning Officer K Sivakumar to take action on those instigating people to protest against Seeman.