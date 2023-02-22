Videos

Alive by a few inches and seconds : Vishal on 'Mark Antony' sets accident

Vishal-SJ Suryah's Mark Antony directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Vinod Kumar of Mini Studio has reached the final stages of shooting. The team is filming a huge climax portion on the outskirts of Chennai with over 200 people in the unit. Things didn't go as per plan while the team was shooting a crucial sequence on Feb. 22. Mark Antony team was shooting for a stunt in the climax where a car speeds towards Vishal and SJ Suryah and to stop at a close mark. Due to some technical issues, the driver couldn't apply the brakes and the car almost ran over the actors and the crew members. Luckily no one was injured and the car ended up ramming a ramp that was constructed on the sets