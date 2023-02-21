Videos

Annamalai campaign with a brick in Erode

On Feb 20, Tamilnadu BJP state president Annamalai campaigned in Erode in support of AIADMK candidate K.S. Thennarasu. During the campaign he said, "In the last election, DMK came to power by making 517 promises, only 49 election promises have been fulfilled when one-third of the governance period has ended. The number of films released by Udhayanidhi Red Giant is more than the election promises to be fulfilled. Annamalai also brought a brick and said " The brick I have brought here will differ from the brick shown by Minister Udhayanidhi. Udhayanidhi Stalin is crawling by stealing the bricks bought for the construction of AIIMS. The brick in my hand is a testimony to the construction of 11 new medical colleges by the BJP and AIADMK in Tamil Nadu. He also said "DMK made an election promise in 2009 to set up SIPCOT in Dharmapuri. Even after 14 years of the election promise, not a single brick has been planted in Dharmapuri SIPCOT. I am going to send him this brick in a parcel to remind Udhayanidhi of SIPCOT".