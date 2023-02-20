Videos

AIIMS brick is back: Udhayanidhi campaigns in Erode ahead of by-poll

Leaders from all the parties started to campaign for their respective candidates for Erode East by-election on Feb. 20. During the campaign, Tamil Nadu Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "I have come to meet you for the first time after taking over as minister." Meanwhile, BJP state president Annamalai campaigned for AIADMK candidate KS Thennarasu. Security arrangements have been beefed up in the Erode East constituency, which goes for the by-poll on February 27, to ensure free and fair elections. The by-poll was necessitated following the demise of Congress MLA E Thirumahan Everaa, who died due to cardiac arrest on January 4.