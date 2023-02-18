Videos
Series of attacks on Hindu temples: What should the world do?
Starting 2023, a string of attacks has been unleashed upon Hindu temples across Canada with close to half-a-dozen incidents of vandalism, spiteful graffiti, break-ins and burglaries. Since January 12, Melbourne's Iskcon Temple, Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple, and Swaminarayan Temple have been defaced with anti-India and pro-Khalistan graffiti. (Byte : Indian) On January 26, India condemned the vandalism of three Hindu temples in Melbourne, Australia, calling the attacks clear attempts to sow hatred and division among the peaceful multi-faith and multi-cultural Indian-Australian community. On Feb. 15 The Ram Mandir in Mississauga city was vandalised with anti-India slogans, sending shockwaves across the Indian community. (Byte : Indian) A Kali temple in Australia's Melbourne, which is on the Khalistani radar, has received a threat. The miscreants warned the temple authorities of dire consequences if their bhajan event was not cancelled.
