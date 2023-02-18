Videos
Maha Shivaratri 2023 : Aarti performed at Kashi Vishwanath Temple
From the Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi to the Shree Lingaraj temple in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, devotees are thronging the Lord Shiva temples across the country since early morning on the occasion of Mahashivaratri. Aarti was also performed at Kashi Vishwanath Temple, devotees thronged Jharkhandi Mahadev Temple in Gorakhpur to offer prayers on Feb. 18.
