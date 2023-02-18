Videos

GVM to team up with Vijay Sethupathi & Abhishek Bachchan

Gautham Vasudev Menon is one of the respected filmmakers in the Indian film industry. He has directed several critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. His next project is said to be an action-drama, which will feature two talented actors, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vijay Sethupathi. According to a report, the story of this movie will revolve around two main protagonists who will play larger-than-life characters in an interesting world created by the director. In fact, it has been reported that both Vijay and Abhishek have reportedly liked the subject, and the film is said to be mounted on a large scale. It seems that the film's script is not yet finalized, and the conversation between Gautham, Vijay, and Abhishek will move forward once the script is locked. In addition, it has been reported that Gautham will be acting alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Vetrimaaran's Tamil period crime-thriller 'Viduthalai'. An interesting fact is also that Gautham and Abhishek Bachchan have known each other for a long time.